-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Mobileiron also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut Mobileiron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,363 shares of company stock valued at $307,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 611,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.56. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

