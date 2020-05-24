$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Servicemaster Global posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 358,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 778,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

