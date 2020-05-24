-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catasys’ earnings. Catasys posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Catasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catasys.
Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.
CATS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $20.05. 365,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,295. Catasys has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.38.
In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catasys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Catasys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catasys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Catasys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Catasys by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catasys Company Profile
Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.
