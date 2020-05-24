-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catasys’ earnings. Catasys posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Catasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catasys.

Get Catasys alerts:

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catasys in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CATS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $20.05. 365,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,295. Catasys has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catasys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Catasys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catasys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Catasys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Catasys by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catasys (CATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.