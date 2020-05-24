-$0.46 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($146.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Preston bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,107.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 289,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.