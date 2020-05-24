$0.50 EPS Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. National Beverage posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 1,633.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

