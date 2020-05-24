$0.50 EPS Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. National Beverage posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 1,633.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.