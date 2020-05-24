-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.53). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

In other news, insider Christina M. Coughlin purchased 19,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 10,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $512.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

