-$0.57 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($1.41). Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 333,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,301. The company has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 877,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,763 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

