-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 306.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

CARS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 1,190,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cars.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $12,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Cars.com by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 648,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.