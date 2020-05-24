-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.80). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of FIXX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 208,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,965. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

