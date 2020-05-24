$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $15.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 million to $20.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.20 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $83.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,777. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 210,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,679,498 shares of company stock worth $8,477,451 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

