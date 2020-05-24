$1.02 EPS Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,940,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,376. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

