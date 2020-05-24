$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Walmart reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

WMT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.33. 7,450,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. Walmart has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.