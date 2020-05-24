$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

CACI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.14. 134,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caci International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.71. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,471,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 5,693.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 108,917 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caci International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

