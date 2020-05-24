-$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $11.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,381. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

