$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $227.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.20 million and the lowest is $194.39 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $222.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $986.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $936.89 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 24.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 217,692 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 254,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter.

JACK traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 355,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,043. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

