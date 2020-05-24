$276.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce $276.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.10 million to $326.70 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $359.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 452,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

