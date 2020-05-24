$35.54 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $35.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. CareDx posted sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $154.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.11 million, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $221.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 325,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,827. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,827,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,444. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

