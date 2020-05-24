51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 338,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,183. 51job has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 51job will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in 51job by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 51job by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $29,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 51job by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 51job by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 132,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

