$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post sales of $56.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.65 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $248.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.59 million to $258.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.22 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $275.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAG shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 531,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $271.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

