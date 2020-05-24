$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report $95.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $341.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $713.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $834.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APLE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,440. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.