$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report $95.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $341.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $713.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $834.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,440. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.