aelf Price Reaches $0.0849 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $46.25 million and $25.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

