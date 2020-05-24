Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

ARPO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 521,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,325. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

