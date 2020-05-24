Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

NYSE V traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The company has a market capitalization of $370.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

