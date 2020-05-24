Aigang (AIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $324.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 219.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $40,514.21 and approximately $324.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 627.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

