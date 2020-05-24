Aion Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, IDEX and Koinex. Aion has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and $4.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 420,047,526 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Koinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

