AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Releases Earnings Results

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.64. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 464 ($6.10). The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of £448.64 ($590.16), for a total value of £2,243,200 ($2,950,802.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

