AmsterdamCoin Hits One Day Volume of $34.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $9,019.35 and approximately $34.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

