Analysts Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. Avantor also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,044 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,772 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Avantor by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Avantor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,681,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.