Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.40 Million

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post $596.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.23 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $551.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,301. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.45. The stock had a trading volume of 308,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,318. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average is $210.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

