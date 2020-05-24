Analysts Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 3,242,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

