Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $0.57. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 315,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 284,824 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

