Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.87 Million

Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post $221.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.97 million and the lowest is $181.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $189.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.11 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $47.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Further Reading: Straddles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.