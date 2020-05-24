Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.87 Million

Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post $221.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.97 million and the lowest is $181.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $189.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.11 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

