Analysts Expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Caci International reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,438. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

