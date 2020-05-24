Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $55.71

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,746 shares of company stock worth $2,814,194. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,423 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $214,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 559,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

