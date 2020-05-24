Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $175.29

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 980,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,623. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $205.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeva Systems by 288.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,275,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,479,000 after buying an additional 207,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

