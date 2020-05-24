Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 102,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,261. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

