Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.08). Aptiv reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 203.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.89. 1,481,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,874. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

