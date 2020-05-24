Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0940 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, DDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.02091208 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00181930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, BitMart, CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, DragonEX, DDEX, Bibox, LBank, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

