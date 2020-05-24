Arion Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Arion has a market cap of $40,365.93 and $188.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.02087038 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00093603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00181802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,400,060 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

