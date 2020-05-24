At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of At Home have broadly underperformed its industry in the past year, its solid store opening strategy along with continued enhancement of marketing strategies and optimization of brand awareness are likely to drive the stock higher in the near term. Also, focus on product innovation is driving revenues and giving the company a competitive advantage over peers. However, Coronavirus-related woes, higher marketing and advertising expenses, increased occupancy costs, jump in preopening expenses due to new store openings are concerns. Notably, loss estimates for fiscal 2021 have widened over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s prospects.”

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

HOME stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 5,049,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,569,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

