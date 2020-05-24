Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $879.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.60 million and the highest is $894.50 million. Autodesk posted sales of $735.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.87.

ADSK traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.78. 1,534,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,233. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $177.96.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,639,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,439,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,821,000 after acquiring an additional 797,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.