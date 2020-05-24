Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 1,783,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.57. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

