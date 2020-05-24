AXPR (AXPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,472.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $485,709.61 and approximately $7,472.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.88 or 0.03699875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004032 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 346,054,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,054,001 tokens. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

Buying and Selling AXPR

