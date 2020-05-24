Barclays Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $100.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

