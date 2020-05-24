Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barclays and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.
