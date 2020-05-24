Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barclays and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,110,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 667,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 477,807 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 595,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

