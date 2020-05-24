Beaxy (BXY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,626.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $9,626.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,202 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.