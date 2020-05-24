BetProtocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $267,616.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $267,616.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.02087038 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00093603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00181802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

