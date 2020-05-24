BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 19,642 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

NYSE MA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.57 and its 200-day moving average is $287.65. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

