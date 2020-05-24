BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 66,115 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,115 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.94. 2,907,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.