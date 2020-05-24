BidaskClub Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNMK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $617.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff bought 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,975.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $218,955 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 648,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

